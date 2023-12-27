4,345 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.