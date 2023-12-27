4,776 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after buying an additional 567,083 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

