7,409 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

