8,801 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CFG opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

