A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $488.04

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.04 ($6.20) and traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.67). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 517 ($6.57), with a volume of 29,200 shares.

BAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market cap of £579.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,723.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 498.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 488.04.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Roger Alexander White sold 102,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.39), for a total transaction of £516,837.53 ($656,718.59). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 90 shares of company stock worth $44,790. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

