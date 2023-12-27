Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.92. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 335,911 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.