Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.92. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 335,911 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.40%.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
