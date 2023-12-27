AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,014 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PG&E by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

