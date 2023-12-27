AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $36,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after acquiring an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,970,000 after acquiring an additional 876,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Vale by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Vale Announces Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.