AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 39 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $591.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $593.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

