AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $68.36.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.