AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 39,551 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 47.2% during the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 49.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

