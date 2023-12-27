AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 898 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,145,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,425,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,145,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 787,586 shares in the company, valued at $68,425,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,159 shares of company stock valued at $25,087,468 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

