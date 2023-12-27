AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,793 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

