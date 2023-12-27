AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,770 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

