AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Sysco were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after buying an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

