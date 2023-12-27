AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

