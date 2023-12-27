AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $201.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $203.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

