AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

