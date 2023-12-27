Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.39

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.39 and traded as high as C$12.03. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$12.01, with a volume of 291,127 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8109589 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. In other news, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

