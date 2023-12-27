Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.43

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.43 and traded as high as $86.28. Agilysys shares last traded at $86.21, with a volume of 59,213 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $189,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,725,805. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Agilysys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

