AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.53

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.64. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 22,428 shares traded.

AIkido Pharma Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

