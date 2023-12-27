Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $222.52

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €222.52 ($244.53) and traded as high as €242.95 ($266.98). Allianz shares last traded at €242.60 ($266.59), with a volume of 448,184 shares trading hands.
Allianz Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of €229.94 and a 200 day moving average of €222.52.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
