Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.34. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 22,510 shares changing hands.
Alpha Services and Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.