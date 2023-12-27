Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,608 shares of company stock worth $15,565,243 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

