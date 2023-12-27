Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,608 shares of company stock worth $15,565,243 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

