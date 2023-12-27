Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,766 shares of company stock valued at $16,504,884. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,300,457 shares of the software’s stock worth $706,957,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock valued at $358,340,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,409,511 shares of the software’s stock valued at $150,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.70, a P/E/G ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

