Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

