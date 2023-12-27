Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

