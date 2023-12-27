Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

