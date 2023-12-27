Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.