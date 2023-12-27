Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

