AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading Down 20.8%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 18,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.29.

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

