American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

