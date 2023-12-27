Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Shares of Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 19.18 ($0.24). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares traded.

Amerisur Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95.

About Amerisur Resources

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

