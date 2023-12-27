Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $3,362.88

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,362.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,566.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,955.35 and a twelve month high of $3,574.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,019.55. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

