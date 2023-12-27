Analyzing PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Free Report) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PROOF Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Bristow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group $313.56 million 2.61 -$6.98 million ($0.21) -138.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bristow Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Bristow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group -0.46% -0.73% -0.31%

Summary

Bristow Group beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

(Get Free Report)

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.