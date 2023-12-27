Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.45

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $7.95. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 614,524 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

