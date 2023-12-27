Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.29. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.



