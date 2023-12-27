Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 140,750 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

