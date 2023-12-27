Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.54.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Apple
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.