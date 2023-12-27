Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 77.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,280,000 after buying an additional 140,750 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.