Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Cut by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $237.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

