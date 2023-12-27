ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $54.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

