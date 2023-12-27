Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.41

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.41 and traded as low as $14.03. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 1,034 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

