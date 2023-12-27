Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 496 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZN opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

