Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

