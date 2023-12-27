Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $212,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

