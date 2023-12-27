Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $228,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

VLO opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

