Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $228,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PGR opened at $157.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.17 and its 200-day moving average is $142.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

