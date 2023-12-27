Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ESGU opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
